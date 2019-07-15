Media player
Burst water main closes Walmgate, York
A burst water main has closed a city centre road through York.
Crews from North Yorkshire Fire Service carried residents over floodwater on Walmgate so people could continue with their daily business.
Yorkshire Water said a technician was on site along with police and the fire service to assess the situation.
North Yorkshire Police warned water supplies in the area may be affected.
15 Jul 2019
