'I was always the last man to bat'
Walking cricket player, 92, on his love for the sport

A 92-year-old walking cricket player has spoken out about his love for the game.

Eric Styring Wood started playing cricket in the Army in Egypt and said he was "always the last man to bat."

He said: "I get a lot of fun [playing cricket], it's a great laugh.

"What would you do without a laugh in life? It would be horrible, wouldn't it?"

  • 15 Jul 2019
