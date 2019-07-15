'I was always the last man to bat'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Walking cricket player, 92, on his love for the sport
A 92-year-old walking cricket player has spoken out about his love for the game.
Eric Styring Wood started playing cricket in the Army in Egypt and said he was "always the last man to bat."
He said: "I get a lot of fun [playing cricket], it's a great laugh.
"What would you do without a laugh in life? It would be horrible, wouldn't it?"
-
15 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-48993401/walking-cricket-player-92-on-his-love-for-the-sportRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window