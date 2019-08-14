Underwater hockey comes to South Yorkshire
Underwater hockey World Championships start in Sheffield

It might look frantic and disorganised, but underwater hockey is a popular team sport with more than 100 teams across the UK.

The World Championships are taking place in Sheffield from 14 to 24 August, with U24 and U19 teams taking part.

The hectic sport started in 1954 and sees two teams of six battle it out at the bottom of a swimming pool.

