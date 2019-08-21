Tenant reflects on 92 years in same council house

Media player
Tenant, Cyril Hall, reflects on 92 years in same Barnsley council house
Cyril Hall was just a baby when his father got the keys to a new council house in Barnsley.
Now, aged 93, Mr Hall is still living at the same address.
21 Aug 2019
