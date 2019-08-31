Gravestone recovered after being 'missing' for decades
Video

'Missing' gravestone recovered from a Sheffield river

A 19th century gravestone, thought to have been lost, has been found in a river in South Yorkshire.

It is thought the gravestone was washed away in a flood at the former Sheffield General Cemetery in 1947.

Volunteers have rescued the gravestone and restored it to its original position.

