Video

It was a tiring proposal to his partner for runner Anthony Hill.

Mr Hill got down on one knee to ask Gemma Swallow to marry him after he ran the Sheffield 10K race.

He ran alongside Miss Swallow's 14-year-old daughter Naomi, whose permission for the proposal he had asked nine months earlier.

Taking part in the run and raising funds for Women's Aid, was all part of the secret proposal plan.

Friends of the couple and Miss Swallow's other children were in the crowd waiting for the big moment.