Road World Championships: Marshal gives rider helping hand after collision
A rider in the women's under 23 road race at the cycling world championships got a helping hand after a collision.
Slovenian rider Metka Mikuz was racing through South Yorkshire when she hit a flag-waving marshal, who was warning riders of a traffic island.
The pair fell but both quickly got up and the marshal gave the cyclist a helping hand with a push to get her started again.
27 Sep 2019
