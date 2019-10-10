'I collect limited edition snacks'

Media player
Yorkshire woman collects limited edition snacks
A woman has been collecting limited edition chocolate bars and crisps for decades.
Alison Smith, from Aston in South Yorkshire, has everything from a 1980s Marathon bar to vanilla-flavoured Monster Munch.
For decades, she's always bought two of each snack - one to eat and one to collect.
She said: "I think it is purely because they say limited edition on so it's almost like I've got to get them because they were never going to make it again."
10 Oct 2019
