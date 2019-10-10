'I collect limited edition snacks'

Video

A woman has been collecting limited edition chocolate bars and crisps for decades.

Alison Smith, from Aston in South Yorkshire, has everything from a 1980s Marathon bar to vanilla-flavoured Monster Munch.

For decades, she's always bought two of each snack - one to eat and one to collect.

She said: "I think it is purely because they say limited edition on so it's almost like I've got to get them because they were never going to make it again."