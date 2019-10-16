From a life-changing accident to aiming for the Paralympics
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

South Yorkshire amputee aims for Paralympic games

A man who lost his leg in a motorbike accident is setting his sights on competing in next year's Paralympic games.

Michael Bates from Doncaster had his right leg amputated three years ago.

He took up sprinting and is now close to qualifying for the Tokyo games.

The 43-year-old is now crowd funding to buy a bespoke leg to help him achieve his Paralympic ambitions.

  • 16 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Could Paralympians ever compete in the Olympics?