Commuters have their say on Northern Pacer trains
Passengers who regularly use the much-criticised Pacer trains have said they are shoddy, outdated and overcrowded.
Northern had planned to withdraw them all by the end of this year, but they are still being used in some areas, including Doncaster in South Yorkshire.
These commuters have complained about there not being enough seats and "too expensive for what they are".
It comes as Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis and Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake have told operator Northern that using the ageing units is unacceptable.
21 Oct 2019
