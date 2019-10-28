The hunt for Sheffield's urban deer
Naturalist searches for urban deer in Sheffield

At dawn and dusk more and more urban dwellers might just catch a glimpse of a deer.

Naturalist Mike Dilger has been exploring what is tempting deer to abandon the countryside for city living.

He says deer are using "green corridors" to travel around urban areas often unnoticed.

