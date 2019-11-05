Video

Police have released CCTV of a suspect after an 80-year-old woman was knocked to the ground during a robbery in an alleyway.

The incident happened on 30 October close to Little Norton Lane, in the Meadowhead area of Sheffield.

The suspect is reported to have asked the woman for money before grabbing her bag, causing her to fall.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the man shown in the footage to contact them.