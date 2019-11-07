Media player
Sheffield road flood prompts warning to drivers
A Sheffield business is warning drivers in Sheffield of a large build-up of surface water on the A61.
Staves Estate Agents, on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats shared the video of cars driving through water.
Much of the area has been affected by the recent heavy rainfall , prompting South Yorkshire Police to warn motorists to "please drive with caution and reduce speed to allow time to react."
