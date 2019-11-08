Aerial view of flooding in South Yorkshire
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Helicopter captures footage of flooded South Yorkshire

Footage shot from a helicopter shows the full extent of the heavy flooding which has badly hit South Yorkshire.

The aerial shots show flooded streets and stranded vehicles after torrential rain hit the Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham areas.

People have been evacuated from their homes and there is chaos on the roads and trains.

More than 100 flood warnings are in place across England.

  • 08 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Flood-hit shoppers 'bought pyjamas from Primark'