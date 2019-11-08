Media player
South Yorkshire hit by severe flooding after a month's worth of rain fell in one day.
The county's fire and rescue Service said crews had rescued more than 100 people overnight, with about 500 calls to its control room.
Dozens of people were forced to spend the spent the night at the Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield after torrential downpours flooded the city's streets.
08 Nov 2019
