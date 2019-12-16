Video

Thousands of teddy bears have been thrown onto a Sheffield ice rink during an ice hockey match.

More than four thousand soft toys were collected by Sheffield Steelers at their annual Teddy Bear Toss during this weekend's match against Fife Flyers.

The toys will be donated to local charities and hospitals in Yorkshire.

The Christmas tradition of throwing teddy bears onto the ice when the home team scores originally started in Canada in the 1990s.