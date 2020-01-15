Video

Knitters in Yorkshire are helping animals affected by the Australian bushfires by creating woollen pouches to keep them warm.

The South Yorkshire group have sent hundreds of items to Australia after seeing the idea on Facebook.

Sarah Deakin, one of the volunteers, said: "To see what was happening to them was just devastating so when I saw what people were doing craft-wise, I thought 'ah ok, what can I do?'."

"Some people have put their lives on hold for the whole of last week and have literally just been knitting."