'He genuinely thought this was his chance'

Video

A soldier killed himself after paying £13,000 for training with a property company that promises to help people become "financially free".

The family of army reservist Danny Butcher, 37, from Doncaster, said he never made the money he thought he would following training with Property Investors.

The company, run by Samuel Leeds, said: "People should only purchase courses they can afford. We insist on people thinking carefully about whether our courses are right for them"

If you or someone you know has been affected by the issues raised in this story, help and support is available at bbc.co.uk/actionline

Inside Out (Yorkshire and Lincolnshire) investigates the company charging thousands for training courses on BBC One at 19:30 GMT on Monday 20 January and can be seen afterwards on BBC iPlayer.