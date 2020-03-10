'Before Dimitris came I had a boring life'

Video

A scheme in Sheffield is partnering university students with residents in local care homes in the hope of combating loneliness among both students and the elderly residents.

Nineteen-year-old Dimitris Boufidis met 84-year-old care home resident Liz Carlssen through the programme created by the accommodation provider Student.com.

After starting the idea in Sheffield, it's now being launched in Liverpool, Swansea, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

A study by the Office for National Statistics found that young adults are more likely to feel lonely than older people with almost 10% of 16 to 24 year olds saying they felt "always or often" lonely.

Dimitris is originally from Greece and is studying at the University of Sheffield. He says having a relationship with Liz is helping him create a 'home away from home'.

84-year-old Liz is a resident at Sheffcare in the city, she says that 'before Dimitris came to see me I had a boring life.'