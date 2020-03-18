Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: The teenagers making deliveries to the vulnerable
Two teenagers in South Yorkshire have been handing out care packages to vulnerable people.
Matty Merry and Sam Hornsby, who are both 17, have been giving out bags containing items such as porridge, toilet roll and teabags to people in the village of Harlington who are self-isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Sam said: "I really advise people to do it if you're actually able to and if you're willing to do it because I think at this moment in time, we really do need to pull together as a community."
-
18 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-51948739/coronavirus-the-teenagers-making-deliveries-to-the-vulnerableRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window