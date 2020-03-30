Video

Residents on a street in Doncaster sang happy birthday to a teenager who was forced to cancel her party due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Lauren Beardshall's neighbours decided to sing from their doorsteps and out of their windows to celebrate her turning 18.

Her dad Stu Beardshall said: "So far she has had (her) party cancelled, exams cancelled, holiday cancelled... so nice of the neighbours to rally round."