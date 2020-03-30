Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus kindness: Doncaster neighbours sing happy birthday as teen turns 18
Residents on a street in Doncaster sang happy birthday to a teenager who was forced to cancel her party due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Lauren Beardshall's neighbours decided to sing from their doorsteps and out of their windows to celebrate her turning 18.
Her dad Stu Beardshall said: "So far she has had (her) party cancelled, exams cancelled, holiday cancelled... so nice of the neighbours to rally round."
-
30 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-52098781/coronavirus-kindness-doncaster-neighbours-sing-happy-birthday-as-teen-turns-18Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window