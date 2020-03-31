Media player
Coronavirus kindness: Sheffield neighbours celebrate 90th birthday in lockdown
People in a street in Sheffield have helped one of their neighbours celebrate his 90th birthday.
Dennis Richmond, who has lived in the street since 1965, had cancelled his party because of the coronavirus outbreak.
His neighbours sang Happy Birthday but stayed 2m (6ft 6in) apart while marking the event.
31 Mar 2020
