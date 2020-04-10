War veteran Albert, 99, recovers from coronavirus

Media player
Albert, 99, leaves hospital after beating coronavirus
A 99-year-old war veteran has left hospital fit and well after recovering from coronavirus.
Albert Chambers, who will be 100 in July, was admitted to Doncaster Royal Infirmary after a fall but then developed symptoms of Covid-19.
He was transferred to Tickhill Road Hospital in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, where he made a recovery.
The war veteran was discharged on Friday, as nurses made a socially-distanced "guard of honour" for him as he left.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
