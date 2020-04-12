Media player
Coronavirus: Two-week-old lambs given special care on lockdown
Lambs Lottie and Dotty are being given special care during the lockdown in North Lincolnshire.
The two-week-old pair have been living in the house at Eastoft before being housed in a stables and then on to grass.
12 Apr 2020
