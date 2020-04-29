Medical students graduate early to help tackle coronavirus
Medical students have graduated early in order to join the UK's fight against coronavirus.

The students, from the University of Sheffield, took part in a virtual ceremony to mark their graduation and take their medical oaths.

They should have graduated later this year, but instead will be taking up roles with the NHS within days.

