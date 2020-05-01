Coronavirus survivor, 100, clapped out of hospital

Media player
Coronavirus: 100-year-old survivor clapped out of Sheffield hospital
A 100-year-old woman has been clapped out of hospital 18 days after being diagnosed with coronavirus.
Great-great-grandmother Rose Heeley, from Parson Cross, in Sheffield received a guard of honour as she left the city's Northern General Hospital.
Her grandaughter Tracey Appleyard said: "We were all so worried about her having the virus but we knew she was in safe hands and would come out dancing. Everyone was amazing on the ward and kept us updated, we are so thankful for the care they gave our lovely nanan."
01 May 2020
