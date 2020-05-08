A VE Day flypast with a difference

Media player
VE Day 'flypast' on foot as men create street spectacle
A flypast with a difference took place in Sheffield to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.
Watching from appropriate distances, residents cheered as Andrew Phipps - dressed as a Spitfire - and Simon Harrison - dressed as a Hurricane - paraded through the streets of Norton.
The pair came up with the idea after the party they had planned at their local village club had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
08 May 2020
