Video

A group of sewers are creating scrubs for the NHS with a message of thanks inside.

Sarah Featherstone, from Sheffield, enlisted more than 20 friends after she saw an appeal for hospital scrubs.

They have delivered hundreds of pairs of scrubs to hospitals across Sheffield.

Within some of the scrubs, they have embroidered special 'thank you' labels to show their appreciation.

She said: "It started as a small enterprise making some for a friend. I have an industrial sewer and it was sat doing nothing.

"I felt a bit helpless and I figured this was a good way to help out."