Coronavirus: Sheffield street's daily lockdown dance class
Residents of a Sheffield street are coming together at a safe distance for a daily dance class.
Resident Charlotte Armitage came up with the idea as a way of bringing people together while maintaining the required 2m (6ft 6in) away.
17 May 2020
