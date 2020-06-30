Video

Two teenagers who went viral on social media for their kind community gestures just before the start of lockdown have continued to help people since.

Matty Merry and Sam Hornsby, who are both 17, went viral in March for giving out bags containing items like toilet roll and teabags to people in the South Yorkshire village of Harlington.

Their families then got involved to make sure they could continue helping these people during lockdown by starting a community food bank.

Sam said: "People need to pull together to get through these hard times."