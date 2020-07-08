New cycle lane blocks ambulance’s path

Video

This footage shows the moment an ambulance's path was blocked by a new cycle lane in Sheffield.

Paramedics had to leave the vehicle to move the bollards out of their way on Shalesmoor in the city centre.

The temporary cycle lane has now been criticised online as a result.

Councillor Bob Johnson, cabinet member for transport at Sheffield City Council, said the temporary link was created to give people the space and infrastructure to walk and cycle.

"We will continue to monitor the temporary cycle lane scheme and ensure that, if required, necessary changes are made so it operates as effectively as possible."