Sheffield man turns 1950s home into eco-house
A 1950s Sheffield house has been turned into a cutting edge environmentally-friendly home.
Architect Dan Bilton started the work three years ago as he wanted to make his house energy efficient.
He said, including his time, it has cost him about £160,000 to turn the detached property into a "passive house" - meaning it is extremely efficient.
The house includes a roof garden, solar panels and a unique ventilation system that keeps it cool.
- Published
- 1 day ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Sheffield & South Yorkshire