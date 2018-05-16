County lines: South Yorkshire police operation tackles 'county lines' gangs
Police in South Yorkshire have been taking part in a national crackdown on "county lines" gangs.
Young and vulnerable people are used as couriers to move drugs and cash between cities and smaller towns.
Det Ch Insp Emma Wheatcroft said: "Any community can be affected and it's linking into the communities, they're our eyes and our ears and they're the ones that ring in to us and give us the information."
