A victim of child sexual abuse in Rotherham says she has been left feeling 'physically sick' since learning her attacker has been moved to an open prison without her knowledge.

Elizabeth - not her real name - was raped by Ashgar Bostan when she was a teenager.

Bostan was convicted of two counts of rape in 2018 and jailed for nine years but has now been transferred to a Category D prison without his victim being informed.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "We sincerely apologise for the distress caused and have taken immediate action to prevent it happening again."