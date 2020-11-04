Two sisters from Doncaster have been clearing up masks and gloves littered near hospitals and shops.

Antoinette and Noelle Plante said they noticed discarded face coverings "everywhere" since it was made compulsory to wear them in certain settings.

Noelle Plante said: "The mask straps, you can see hedgehogs caught in them, you can see birds. This is dreadful for our wildlife.

"By picking them all, we feel we're doing a good thing for the community."