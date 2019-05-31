The family of a four-year-old boy, who was treated for cancer at a children's hospital in Sheffield, is helping raise cash for a new ward.

Alfie was two years old when doctors found a tumour on his kidney in 2018. He has been treated and is now in remission.

The Sheffield Children's Hospital is planning a £2.75m cancer and leukaemia ward to help look after more children like Alfie.

The Snowflake Appeal run by the hospital's charity has so far raised more than £275,000 towards its target.