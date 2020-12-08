Judges at Sheffield Crown Court pay tribute to court watcher's funeral cortege
Judges, barristers and court staff at Sheffield Crown Court paid their respects to a man who was "an ever-present fixture" watching proceedings there.
Andrew Mollison died in November aged 74, after 42 years observing criminal cases from the public gallery.
Staff lined the street outside the court to watch his hearse pass ahead of his funeral on Tuesday.
- Published
- 1 hour ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Sheffield & South Yorkshire