One of the first Yorkshire coronavirus vaccine recipients says she can't wait to hug her grandchildren again.

Trixie Walker, 83, received the Pfizer/BioNTech injection at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital on Tuesday.

Mrs Walker said she had not seen her grandchildren since Christmas, adding: "We keep in touch, like a lot of people, with Zooming and that's been very good. Very helpful. But it's not the same as being able to put your arms around somebody."