An Army veteran who played the Last Post every night in memory of those who died with coronavirus has played his final rendition.

Paul Goose, from Cudworth, Barnsley, began his routine on 29 March and has played 276 times to date, only missing one occasion.

His final performance was streamed on social media on New Year's Eve, alongside two other buglers.

Mr Goose has helped raise more than £9,000 for Barnsley Hospital.