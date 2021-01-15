UK snow: Polar bears enjoy Yorkshire's wintry weather
Heavy snow in Yorkshire has not made life easy for everyone.
But there are four South Yorkshire residents who don't mind plunging temperatures and the problems they can bring.
Polar bears Nobby, Hamish, Luka and Sisu have been making the most of the chilly conditions at their home near Doncaster.
The four live at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which is temporarily closed due to lockdown restrictions.
