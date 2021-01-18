Police have released "shocking" footage in which an 89-year-old woman was knocked to the ground by a female attacker at a Rotherham bus stop in daylight.

After pulling the pensioner to the ground Kirsty Moxon, 31, ran off with the victim's handbag and walking frame.

Police quickly identified her from CCTV footage from a nearby pub and she was arrested and charged within hours.

Moxon, of Whitegate Walk, Rotherham was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday after she pleaded guilty to carrying out the robbery, which took place in November.