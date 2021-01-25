Sheffield Arena has been transformed into a mass Covid-19 vaccination centre.

The site will be open seven days a week and will be run by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals on behalf of the NHS national vaccination programme.

Rita Moss, 78, from Barnsley was among the first people to be given a coronavirus vaccination at the new NHS Centre

Mrs Moss said: "I've never looked forward to getting an injection in my arm as much as I have over the past few days, even though I don't like needles."

Dr Jennifer Hill, medical director at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "GPs, nurses, pharmacists and countless other NHS staff, partners and volunteers are pulling out all the stops to deliver the vaccination programme as quickly as we can."