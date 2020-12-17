A dog owner who woke to find a gang brandishing weapons during a puppy robbery at his flat has spoken of his heartbreak at the theft.

Puppies belonging to Simon Hooker, from Sheffield, were stolen by the men who pulled out a knife during the robbery in February.

South Yorkshire Police said it had been involved with 63 incidents involving dog thefts since July 2020.

It comes as dogs have been stolen from across Yorkshire, with one family offering their life savings as a reward for the safe return of two pets.