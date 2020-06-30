Two teenagers who went viral for their good deeds at the start of the pandemic are reflecting on how they feel a year on.

Sam Hornsby and Matty Merry, both 18 from Harlington in South Yorkshire, delivered care packages to vulnerable people in their community when panic-buying was widespread across the country.

A BBC video which highlighted their good deeds was seen by millions of people.

Mr Merry said: "We didn't have any intention of going viral or anything like that, we were just doing it out of the kindness of our hearts."