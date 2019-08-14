BBC News

Sheffield community grocery helping out struggling families

A community grocery aiming to help out hard-pressed families has been set up in Sheffield.

The store receives donations from supermarkets which can then be bought for £3 a basket after becoming a member.

The shops are set up by The Message Trust charity in association with local churches.

Andy Hawthorne, from the charity, said: "We've come to Sheffield because we go to places where there's a real need."

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Sheffield & South Yorkshire