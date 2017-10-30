Inspirational fundraiser Ben Parkinson says "there is no point crying over everything" despite suffering life-changing injuries.

The former paratrooper, from Doncaster, in South Yorkshire, lost both his legs and suffered brain damage when the vehicle he was travelling in hit a mine in Iraq in 2006.

Since then, the 36-year-old has rebuilt his life, including carrying the Olympic torch in 2012 and cycling from John O'Groats to Land's End.

He has now published a book which looks back on his life and explains how he has changed and coped.

He said: "There's no point being unhappy because my friends saved my life, so there's no point me crying over everything.

"They saved my life for a reason."