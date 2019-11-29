The parents of Olympic medallist Bryony Page say they are proud of her as a person and not just as an athlete.

Crewe-born Bryony, who won silver at Rio 2016, won bronze in the women's trampolining final in Tokyo.

Mum Sarah said her daughter, who now lives and trains in Sheffield, may be remembered for only her athletic ability but she was much more than just a sportsperson.

Speaking from the family home in Nantwich, she added: "We're just extremely proud of the way she conducts herself, and her achievement today was amazing, but just in the way she lives her life."