'It's just nice to feel welcome somewhere'

About 50 children with missing limbs have met up as part of a special event in South Yorkshire.

The day, organised by the LimbBo charity, saw children from across the UK gather in Barnsley to meet other people with limb difference.

One mum said: "It's just nice to feel so welcome somewhere", adding "no-one is looking at him as if he's out of place or anything".

The charity aims to help families with children who have limb difference by offering support and advice.