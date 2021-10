Thousands of people have gathered in Sheffield to welcome a huge puppet depicting a 10-year-old refugee.

Little Amal, who is 11.5ft (3.5m) tall, has so far travelled almost 4,970 miles (8,000km) from the Syria/Turkey border to the UK.

Amal, which is Arabic for hope, arrived in the UK's first City of Sanctuary by boat before being treated to performances welcoming her to the city.