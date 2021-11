A poppy seller from Rotherham has shared her experiences of the Army to show the importance of Remembrance Day on 11 November.

Cheryl Jones served in the armed forces for 22 years as a member of the Royal Logistics Corps and was involved in tours in Afghanistan, Iraq and Bosnia.

She volunteers to sell poppies in her local area and says doing so "gives me worth".

Cheryl has asked people to "take a moment and remember" on 11 November.